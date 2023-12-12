Bridge Construction Prompts Nightly Closures on Interstate 24 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin construction on the new South Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges. Beginning Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am EST, and continuing nightly through the end of the year, the contractor will use rolling roadblocks to stop traffic (for up to 30 minutes at a time) on I-24 to set new bridge beams. Only one direction of I-24 will be temporarily closed at a time. After 30 minutes, traffic will be allowed to clear and/or return to a free flow condition before starting another closure. This process will be repeated throughout the night until all beams have been set. These brief closures are necessary for the safety of the motoring public.

Tentative Work Schedule:

Nights of 12/13 and 12/14: South Moore Road bridge over I-24 East

Nights of 12/18 and 12/19: McBrien Road bridge over I-24 East

Nights of 12/20 and 12/21: McBrien Road bridge over I-24 West

Nights of 1/2/24 and 1/3/24: South Moore Road bridge over I-24 West

There will be no closures during the holiday travel period (6:00 am on Friday, December 22, 2023 – 6:00 am on Tuesday, January 2, 2024). Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area during these times. Significant delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

Additional information and resources (including detailed directions for navigating the bridge closures) can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2/project-library.html

