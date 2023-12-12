MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 12/12/2023

December 12, 2023

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 12, 2023

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 12/9/2023, Paul Thomas Coup, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

On 12/9/2023, Marvin Alexander Flores, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/28/2023, Johnny Ray Brooks Jr, 39 of Richmond, VA was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/5/2023, Donna Lacey Bernich, 45 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/5/2023, Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for First Degree Murder, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, and Bury/Dispose Body Unauthorized Place

On 12/6/2023, Nicholas Eric Brennan, 25 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/8/2023, Stephanie Grace Westover, 41 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 12/10/2023, Carlos Adilcar Barrera Alcaja, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Brittingham for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/11/2023, Daniel Steven Connelly, 34 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Violation of Probation: Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling and FTA/Felony Defendant

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

