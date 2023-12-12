MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 12/12/2023
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 12, 2023
The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:
- On 12/9/2023, Paul Thomas Coup, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh
- On 12/9/2023, Marvin Alexander Flores, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 11/28/2023, Johnny Ray Brooks Jr, 39 of Richmond, VA was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 12/5/2023, Donna Lacey Bernich, 45 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 12/5/2023, Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for First Degree Murder, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, and Bury/Dispose Body Unauthorized Place
- On 12/6/2023, Nicholas Eric Brennan, 25 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 12/8/2023, Stephanie Grace Westover, 41 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
- On 12/10/2023, Carlos Adilcar Barrera Alcaja, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Brittingham for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 12/11/2023, Daniel Steven Connelly, 34 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Violation of Probation: Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling and FTA/Felony Defendant
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
