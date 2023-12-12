Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 12/12/2023

Maryland State Police News Release

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 12, 2023

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

  • On 12/9/2023, Paul Thomas Coup, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh
  • On 12/9/2023, Marvin Alexander Flores, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 11/28/2023, Johnny Ray Brooks Jr, 39 of Richmond, VA was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 12/5/2023, Donna Lacey Bernich, 45 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 12/5/2023, Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for First Degree Murder, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, and Bury/Dispose Body Unauthorized Place
  • On 12/6/2023, Nicholas Eric Brennan, 25 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 12/8/2023, Stephanie Grace Westover, 41 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle
  • On 12/10/2023, Carlos Adilcar Barrera Alcaja, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Brittingham for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 12/11/2023, Daniel Steven Connelly, 34 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Violation of Probation: Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling and FTA/Felony Defendant

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

