MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Helpful Travel Tips for Happy Holidays  

The holiday season is upon us, bringing joy, festivities, and the magic of winter wonderlands. As we gear up for celebrations, ensuring our safety on the roads is crucial, especially with the unique challenges that winter driving can present. Here are some invaluable tips to keep your holidays merry and bright, both on and off the road.

Prepare Your Vehicle:

Before hitting the road, take the time to prepare your vehicle. Check the battery, brakes and fluid levels, and ensure your lights are in working order. A well-maintained car is better equipped to handle winter conditions.

Invest in Snow Tires:

Consider upgrading to snow tires for improved traction on icy and snow-covered roads. These specialized tires can make a significant difference in maintaining control, especially during sudden stops or turns.

Slow and Steady Wins the Race:

When driving in winter conditions, it's crucial to reduce your speed. Accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid skidding, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Remember, it's not a race – safety should be your top priority.

Navigate Black Ice with Caution:

Black ice is deceptive and can catch even the most experienced drivers off guard. Approach shaded areas, bridges, and overpasses with caution, as these are common spots where black ice can form. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles to allow for sudden stops.

Driving at Night:

Longer nights during winter mean more driving in the dark. Ensure your headlights are in good working order and use high beams judiciously, being mindful of oncoming traffic. Stay focused, avoid distractions, and drive at a speed that allows you to react to unexpected situations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds you what to do in an emergency:

If you are stopped or stalled in wintry weather, stay focused on yourself, your passengers, your car, and your surroundings.

Stay with your car, and don’t overexert yourself.

Let your car be seen. Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on.

Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Ensure your exhaust pipe is clear of snow and run your car sporadically — just long enough to stay warm. Don’t run your car for long periods with the windows up or in an enclosed space.

Taking a few precautions and being mindful of winter driving challenges, you can ensure a safe and joyful journey to your holiday destinations. Safe driving, and happy holidays!

