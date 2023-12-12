Join MDC for an Owl Prowl this Friday, Dec. 15 at Busch Conservation Area

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Hoots, howls, laughs, screams, and eerie whinnies . . . these are some of the mysterious sounds that owls can make. Exactly who is creating all this racket, and why?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will help you discover the answers at an Owl Prowl program held at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area this Friday, Dec. 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. The free program is open to all ages.

December nights are perfect for prowling for these amazing raptors. This program will reveal what makes owls such effective nighttime hunters. MDC naturalists will also explain why they hoot so much this time of year, and then lead a hike out into the night to seek out these elusive birds of prey. Participants will take a walk on the short loop of the Fallen Oak Trail behind the visitor center and attempt to entice any owls to fly in and talk. Visitors may encounter, barred, great horned, or perhaps even screech owls.

Participants should bring a flashlight or head lamp and dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, and be prepared to spend time outside during the second half of the program.

While the Owl Prowl is a free program, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZKo.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.