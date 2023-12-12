Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,571 in the last 365 days.

Three Suspects Arrested in Cattle Theft Case

NASHVILLE — Swift action by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU) resulted in the recovery of stolen cattle worth thousands of dollars. Three suspects, Gary James Hill from Sweetwater, Tenn. and Thomas Dewayne Pressley and Donna Ann Vaughn, both from Athens, Tenn., were taken to the McMinn County jail, each facing felony charges of theft over $6,000.

The theft occurred in Englewood in McMinn County, Tenn. during the early morning of Dec. 3. Quick investigative work led ACU Special Agent Clint Brookshire 130 miles west to Lincoln County. There he identified five cattle recently purchased by a citizen through a private Craigslist transaction as the stolen property. Pressley and Vaughn were tracked down in Sweetwater on Dec. 6. and arrested, followed by Hill on Dec. 7 who was located in Athens.

The cattle were recovered and returned, and ACU recovered a portion of the money from the fraudulent sale for the buyer. The buyer is not believed to be involved in the theft. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and Sweetwater and Athens Police Departments partnered with ACU in the investigation.

The Agricultural Crime Unit is a vital component of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s mission to serve, support, and promote agriculture and forestry in the state. ACU law enforcement officers are charged with investigating and enforcing state laws related to the agriculture community. To accomplish this work they collaborate with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Since July 1, 2023, ACU has investigated 271 cases and offenses statewide.

To contact ACU call 844-AG-CRIME (844-242-7463) or email agriculture.crime@tn.gov.

You just read:

Three Suspects Arrested in Cattle Theft Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more