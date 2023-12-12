Submit Release
MDC offers free racoon trapping class Dec. 23 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Raccoon Trapping Basics class from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range and Training Center. Raccoons are the most popular furbearer trapped in Missouri. They are abundant and easy to catch.

MDC staff will teach the basics about trapping raccoons. Participants will learn about traps, how to set them, and how to handle fur from harvested raccoons. They can be trapped for fur pelts and their meat can be cooked.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZK4.

