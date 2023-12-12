Attorney General Jackley Announces Spearfish Man Convicted of Second Degree Murder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Spearfish man has been convicted by a Lawrence County jury in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

Dreau L. Rogers, was convicted Thursday of Murder in the Second Degree. He also was found guilty of six drug-related charges and five charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon. The trial was held in Deadwood.

Destiny Rogers of Spearfish died Jan. 22, 2022 after a shooting that took place in a Spearfish residence. Dreau Rogers was later arrested and charged in the shooting.

Dreau Rogers will be sentenced Jan. 2, 2024 in Deadwood. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The Spearfish Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Lawrence County State’s Attorney’s Office.

