Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,549 in the last 365 days.

ConsumerDirect Sets New Horizons with Creative Office Space in Irvine, California

Announcing new corporate headquarters at Park Place in Irvine, California, designed to foster more creativity and growth

IRVINE , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConsumerDirect®, The People First Financial Platform®, is excited to announce it has secured a new and larger location for its corporate headquarters in the heart of Orange County, California. As the anchor tenant in the prestigious Park Place complex, ConsumerDirect is scheduled to move into this new ultra modern, state-of-the-art office space at 2983 Michelson in Irvine, California, in late 2024, symbolizing a bold leap into the future of workplace innovation and collaboration.

This move will mark a significant milestone for ConsumerDirect, underscoring its commitment to being People First by creating an inspiring work environment for its current and future team. With more than double the space of its current location, the Company is breaking the trend of remote-only workplaces. This new location was strategically chosen to facilitate collaboration, foster creativity, and accommodate the company's expanding needs as a leading financial technology company and as a cornerstone within the Irvine community.

CEO David B. Coulter commented on the move, stating, "Our new office at 2983 Michaelson in downtown Orange County California represents an exciting new chapter for ConsumerDirect. This move will bring more levels of excitement and opportunities, including our mission to attract world-class talent that will help take our success to a new level.”

For more information about ConsumerDirect and its transformative financial solutions, please visit www.consumerdirect.com For more information about Park Place in Irvine, California, please visit: www.parkplaceirvine.com

About ConsumerDirect:
ConsumerDirect is The People First Financial Platform®. Their mission is to provide people with unique, powerful tools to achieve their full financial potential and revolutionize how they obtain a loan. ConsumerDirect builds interactive and patented technologies that integrate with 4,000+ partners to help consumers control their credit, money and privacy.

Press Contact

Nate Ryan
ConsumerDirect, Inc.
press@consumerdirect.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

ConsumerDirect Sets New Horizons with Creative Office Space in Irvine, California

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more