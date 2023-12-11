ConsumerDirect Celebrates Record Milestone with Over 4,000 Active Partners, Driving Notable Growth and Cost Efficiency

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConsumerDirect®️, The People First Financial Platform, proudly announces a significant achievement with record-breaking partner growth, surpassing 4,000 monthly paid distribution partners and collaborators. This achievement is a testament to the company's mission to revolutionize financial opportunities through its flagship products, SmartCredit®️ and Hogo®,️ while maintaining remarkable cost efficiency.

By expanding its partner base, ConsumerDirect has successfully driven consumer subscriber acquisition down to zero or minimal cost, positioning the Company for substantial growth. This milestone underscores the value of our partnerships in supporting our mission and contributing to the overall success of ConsumerDirect.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the milestone of over 4,000 monthly paid distribution partners. Their support and growth on our platform has been instrumental, allowing us to fulfill our mission to as many consumers as possible to achieve their financial potential to then unlock the best deals and qualify for best rates,” stated David B. Coulter, CEO of ConsumerDirect. He also explained, “ We sincerely appreciate our valued partners for their continued collaboration."

ConsumerDirect remains committed to fostering strong partnerships and nurturing existing relationships. In October 2023, ConsumerDirect hosted its very first partner-centric conference, the SmartCredit Conference, which promoted collaboration between SmartCredit partners as well as highlighted the organization’s commitment to growth. Dustin Ball, CEO of Rocket Financial Services, shared his appreciation for SmartCredit and ConsumerDirect, stating, “SmartCredit has been instrumental in the success of my business, and I am so grateful to the ConsumerDirect team for their generous support and dedication, always.” ConsumerDirect looks forward to further collaboration in advancing financial empowerment for individuals nationwide.

