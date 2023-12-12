Attorney General Jackley Joins Request Asking ATF To Drop Civil Liability Rule Violating Second Amendment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 24 other State Attorney Generals in asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to drop a proposed civil liability rule on firearm sales that violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The proposed rule would make any individual who sells a firearm for profit liable to civil, administrative, and even criminal penalties. The attorneys general argue that the right to sell firearms for profit among individuals is protected by the Second Amendment.

“This civil liability rule would penalize innocent citizens selling their guns to friends and family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Washington is continuing to infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens and this is nothing more an attempt to drive up the cost of firearms for lawful citizens.”

Other Attorneys Generals who have joined in sending a public comment letter to the ATF are from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The letter can be found here.

