Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,571 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Joins Request Asking ATF To Drop Civil Liability Rule Violating Second Amendment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 24 other State Attorney Generals in asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to drop a proposed civil liability rule on firearm sales that violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The proposed rule would make any individual who sells a firearm for profit liable to civil, administrative, and even criminal penalties. The attorneys general argue that the right to sell firearms for profit among individuals is protected by the Second Amendment.

“This civil liability rule would penalize innocent citizens selling their guns to friends and family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Washington is continuing to infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens and this is nothing more an attempt to drive up the cost of firearms for lawful citizens.”

Other Attorneys Generals who have joined in sending a public comment letter to the ATF are from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The letter can be found here.

                                                              -END-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Joins Request Asking ATF To Drop Civil Liability Rule Violating Second Amendment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more