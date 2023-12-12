Energy Federation, Inc. Launches Multilingual Energy Service Hub and Marketplace for NV Energy

MARLBOROUGH, MA, US, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), an e-commerce marketplace technology solution provider for utilities, today announced the launch of a multilingual energy service hub and marketplace for NV Energy.

The new marketplace, available in English and Spanish, offers residential customers education on NV’s various programs for energy savings and instant rebates on products like advanced power strips, air purifiers, and large appliances. The seamless integration with NV Energy’s MyAccount gives its customers a personalized experience, provides value for NV Energy as a trusted energy resource, and aims to improve customer satisfaction.

“The EFI utility marketplace is a proven solution for meeting and exceeding energy savings goals through user-friendly customer engagement,” said Paul Danehy, CEO of EFI. “We are excited to partner with NV Energy to help make it easy for their customers to save energy while helping to strengthen the utility-customer relationship.”

During the past year, EFI’s mobile-optimized marketplaces delivered content to 3.1 million visitors from the nation’s electric and natural gas utility customers, of which 84% of the visitors had not utilized their energy provider’s marketplace before. With nearly 500 energy efficiency-related products featured from 64 manufacturers, these sites are proving to be a highly effective means of accelerating energy efficiency awareness and adoption.

Through EFI’s marketplace technology, NV Energy customers can now connect to energy efficiency programs and purchase energy-saving products ranging from smart thermostats to ENERGY STAR® appliances including large appliances like refrigerators. The best-in-class marketplace empowers NV Energy’s more than 1 million customers access to energy-efficient devices and programs in one convenient place.

The Energy Federation, Inc., is a utility technology solution provider that has developed over 170 e-commerce marketplaces for over 150 electric, natural gas, and energy efficiency utilities throughout the United States. EFI’s e-commerce solutions have provided over 65 million households and businesses from 45 states access to rebated energy-saving products through a seamless and utility-branded marketplace experience. Founded in 1982, EFI has been enhancing utility programs for over 40 years. Visit efi.org to learn more.