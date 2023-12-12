Sweden to donate its largest non-military support package to Ukraine

The Government is due to adopt a new winter package for Ukraine, to support the Ukrainian people ahead of the winter and alleviate suffering in the country. The package is worth a total of SEK 1.4 billion and is the largest single non-military Swedish package to Ukraine.

“Ukraine is enduring another winter under Russian aggression. Like last year, Russia is stepping up its attacks on civilian infrastructure, not least on energy and heat supply. Such attacks have devastating consequences for an already hard-hit population and worsen the humanitarian situation in the country. This support will help heat Ukraine and strengthen its resilience this winter,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

This support will help bolster Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure during the winter, its energy system, emergency shelters and health and medical care system.

“Access to energy is crucial to Ukraine’s security and resilience, and to rebuilding the country and kick-starting Ukraine’s business sector as quickly as possible once Russia’s war of invasion is over. Sweden will support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” says Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch.

The 2023 winter package to Ukraine encompasses SEK 1.4 billion from the development assistance budget and will be channelled via the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), UNESCO and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency.

“We stand side by side with Ukraine, and the importance of continuing to provide military, humanitarian and economic support cannot be overstated. We’re also convinced that it will strengthen Sweden’s security and our trade relations in the long term,” says Aron Emilsson, foreign policy spokesperson for the Sweden Democrats.

“We must respond to the cold winter with our solidarity. This is about both their freedom and ours. Ukraine must win the war, and Russia must lose it,” says Joar Forssell, foreign policy spokesperson for the Liberal Party.