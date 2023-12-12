Kyle Knight Celebrates Community With Release of "East Side"

Rap Lyricist Kyle Knight Celebrates Community With Release of New Music Video "East Side" and Merch With Purpose

My goal is to create music that all ages can enjoy and be inspired by. Honesty, truth, and storytelling are very important to me.””
— Kyle Knight, American Rap Lyricist

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONSCIOUS MUSIC & MERCH

Long Island born and NYC raised, Rap Lyricist Kyle Knight has made it his goal to create music that people could connect with and dance to, immersed in his message of self-love and empowerment. “My goal is to create music that all ages can enjoy and be inspired by,” Kyle stated. “Honesty, truth, and storytelling are very important to me.” –Excerpt interview from Kim Swain.

Known for creating music that the listener can resonate with and feel, Kyle has developed a large and diverse fanbase, not only in the U.S and the UK but also in Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, and Africa. Music for community and infused with purpose, “East Side,” delivers as the perfect song teeming with New York City vibes. The melodic track expands the diversity of sounds found in both Kyle Knight’s music and experience. It’s a laid back track to cruise to, by yourself or with your people on the block. "East Side" provokes the character, spirit, and soul of any neighborhood.

In conjunction with the meteoric success of the new single, “East Side,” Kyle has released a new line of Conscious Caps and Tee Shirts; apparel with purpose. Both Kyle Knight’s music and merchandise represent the essence of his artistic vision. Combining meaningful symbolism with ethical production and sleek designs from stylish apparel to exclusive accessories. This allows for fans to wear their support and connect with the music’s message on a whole new level. New popular additions “The Splatter Tee,” and “The Drip Logo Tee,” were designed by Lisa Designs in Brooklyn, NY.

