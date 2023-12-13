pCloudy Revolutionizes Real-Time Remote Camera Testing for apps
pCloudy's Image Injection transforms mobile testing with real-time remote camera tests, overcoming challenges for precise app functionality testing.
pCloudy's Image Injection is a game changer and will bring in a new wave of testing allowing testers to now cover the real-time camera functionality testing on remote devices.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pCloudy, a leading cloud-based continuous testing platform, unveils Image Injection—a breakthrough feature addressing the persistent challenge of testing real-time camera functionality on remote devices. This innovation empowers testers and developers to conduct comprehensive testing, ensuring the highest quality user experience across a variety of camera-dependent features for both Android and iOS devices.
— Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of pCloudy
In response to industry demands, pCloudy's Image Injection is set to transform mobile app testing by allowing users to seamlessly change profile pictures, scan QR codes, and test augmented reality (AR) features on both Android and iOS devices hosted over the cloud.
With Image Injection, users can effortlessly upload their apps, select the desired image/barcode/QR code, and inject it into the remote device's camera feed. This real-time testing capability ensures accurate and reliable functionality, eliminating the frustration of capturing blank images instead of intended content.
This revolutionary solution unlocks a new wave of testing that goes beyond profile picture changes, QR code scanning, and AR features, encompassing virtual makeup try-on, product barcode scanning, language translation, AR gaming, OCR (Optical Character Recognition), and document scanning. pCloudy's Image Injection demonstrates its versatility and applicability across various industries and applications.
As pCloudy continues to push the boundaries of mobile app testing, Image Injection stands out as a beacon of efficiency, allowing testers to bid farewell to blank images and embrace a future of comprehensive testing.
