Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,617 in the last 365 days.

With Dynamic Acquisitions, Balfour Capital Group Continues to Strengthen and Grow their Practice in Asia

Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration.”
— Thomas Edison
SWITZERLAND, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renown investment bank and hedge fund Balfour Capital Group, under the visionary leadership of Chief Investment Officer Steven Alain Lawrence, is delighted to announce the strategic acquisition of deal maker, angel investor and veteran media and China consultant Brandon Zatt.

With last month’s announcement of Balfour’s strategic global partnership with China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), a foremost investment bank at the heart of China's economic reform and development, the alliance is set to pioneer access to the Chinese market for Balfour's clients, leveraging the strengths of CICC's deep roots in China and its expansive international footprint.

Brandon Zatt

With over 25 years experience in Mainland China and a command of spoken and written Mandarin, Brandon Zatt aims to parlay his profound experience with Chinese investors and business communities into increased access and enhanced returns for Balfour’s investors. Mr. Zatt aims to strengthen and accelerate Balfour’s growth across East Asia by leveraging prominent investor networks in Japan and Indonesia.

Steve Alain Lawrence: Shaping a Legacy of Excellence

At the helm of Balfour Capital Group, Steve Alain Lawrence brings extensive experience and visionary leadership to our organization. His guidance has been instrumental in establishing our global reputation for excellence in the fields of hedge funds and boutique investment banking.

Balfour Capital Group
With over 30 years of investment prowess, Balfour Capital Group is positioned as a global leader in financial services, backed by the extensive experience of Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence and his world-class team.

Vikram Srivastava
Balfour Capital Group
+44 2038331752
email us here

You just read:

With Dynamic Acquisitions, Balfour Capital Group Continues to Strengthen and Grow their Practice in Asia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more