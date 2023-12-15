AV-Comparatives Releases Long-Term Enterprise Antivirus Test Report for 16 Leading Enterpise Endpoint Security Solutions

AV-Comparatives Award plus Logo for certified products of Business Security Test December 2023

AV-Comparatives Business Security Test 2023 (August-November)

A list and 16 vendors, logos and version numbers for each of the four months, tested in Business Security Test 2023 (August-November)

AV-Comparatives Business Security Test 2023 (August-November)

View of a large server room with two stacking shelves on the left-hand side at the front and further servers behind them in glass boxes. In between is a low wooden ladder. The title Business Security Test August-November 2023 and the AV-Comparatives logo

AV-Comparatives Business Security Test 2023 (August-November)

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives published the Enterprise Endpoint Security Test report of 16 IT security solutions

Amid rising cyber-attacks in 2023, our Business Security Test guides IT leaders to find efficient and manageable defence solutions.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid evolution of the threat landscape continues to challenge anti-virus vendors, demanding continuous improvement and adaptation from security products. The 2023 H2 Enterprise Security Test Report from AV-Comparatives unveils how security solutions have evolved over the years to confront these evolving threats while enhancing protection.

This comprehensive report encompasses test results for the second half of 2023, evaluating various aspects of endpoint security solutions. It includes critical testing categories such as Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, Performance (Speed Impact), False-Positives Tests, and product descriptions, providing a holistic view of each product’s capabilities.

Endpoint security solutions for enterprises and SMBs from 16 leading vendors were rigorously tested in this series, including Avast, Bitdefender, CISCO, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware, and WatchGuard.

The report outlines the findings of four key test categories of AV-Comparatives’ 2023 Enterprise Main-Test Series:

1. Real-World Protection Test: This extensive long-term test, spanning four months, assesses how well the endpoint protection software defends against Internet-borne threats.

2. Malware Protection Test: This evaluation requires the tested products to identify and neutralise malicious programs that could potentially infiltrate company systems, whether through the local area network or external drives.

3. Performance Test: The Performance Test ensures that the tested products provide robust protection without compromising system speed and efficiency.

4. False Alarm Test: For each protection test, a False Alarm Test is conducted to ascertain that the endpoint protection software does not trigger excessive false alarms (false positives), which can be particularly disruptive within business networks.

The report also includes a detailed user-interface review of each product, providing an insight into what it is like to use in typical day-to-day management scenarios.

Ultimately, the December 2023 Business Report by AV-Comparatives offers IT managers and CISOs a detailed and insightful overview of the strengths and weaknesses of the tested products. Armed with this knowledge, they can make informed decisions about which solutions align best with their specific needs and business requirements.

The next awards are for the 2024 H1 qualification in the March-June testing period and are published in July. Like all AV-Comparatives public test reports, the Business Security Report is generally available and free of charge.

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Releases Long-Term Enterprise Antivirus Test Report for 16 Leading Enterpise Endpoint Security Solutions

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788 media@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Announces Its Annual IT Security Survey with Exciting Prize Draw Opportunities
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Langzeit-Testbericht für 16 Enterprise Endpoint Security Lösungen für Unternehmen
AV-Comparatives Releases Long-Term Enterprise Antivirus Test Report for 16 Leading Enterpise Endpoint Security Solutions
View All Stories From This Author