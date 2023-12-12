Ensure Data Solutions Releases Its CMS-HCC Version 28 Risk Adjustment Model Management Module
This release further confirms Ensure's commitment to help payers and providers improve quality and outcome through appropriate clinical conditions documentationMIAMI, FL, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensure Data Solutions (EDS), a leading value-based care management solutions provider that empowers health care providers, payers and payviders and other risk-bearing entities to produce better health outcomes by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, A.I. supported data analytics, as well as dynamic dashboards and reporting, today announced the official launch of the new CMS-HCC Risk Adjustment Model version 28, and that its Analytics platform is ready to support both CMS-HCC version 24 and CMS-HCC version 28 simultaneously.
On March 31, 2023, CMS finalized its Announcement of Methodological Changes for Calendar Year (CY) 2024 for Medicare Advantage (MA) Capitation Rates. One of the most significant changes for 2024 is the introduction of version 28 of the Risk Adjustment Model, increasing the number of HCCs from 86 to 115, changing the name and numbering of HCCs, the removal of 2,294 diagnosis codes mapping to a payment HCC, the addition of 268 diagnosis codes that did not map to a payment CMS-HCC in V24. Version 28 starts with 2023 dates of service.
CEO Bruno Piquin stated, “These are significant changes that the healthcare provider community and payers need to ingest very quickly. The EDS team worked very hard over the last few weeks to provide our clients the right tool to help them manage through these significant changes and minimize the impact of this new version 28. It highlights our commitment to helping payers and providers document clinical conditions and improve outcomes as they advance through the value-based care continuum.”
About EDS
Founded in 2019 as a spin-off of a larger transaction, EDS is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health outcomes by delivering real-time data aggregation, EMR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and value-based care partners. EDS promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its artificial intelligence-supported data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality of care, ensuring risk adjustment and other reporting accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information on EDS, visit www.ensuredatasolutions.com
