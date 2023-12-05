Ensure Data Solutions LLC Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Showing Highest Information Protection Level
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Ensure is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive dataMIAMI, FL, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensure Data Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of value-based care management solutions to risk bearing entities such as providers, payers, and payviders, today announced its Ensure Analytics platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s Analytics platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Ensure in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements,” said Bruno Piquin, Chief Executive Officer at Ensure Data Solutions. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”
“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Ensure Data Solutions is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”
About Ensure Data Solutions
Founded in 2019 as a spin-off of a larger transaction, Ensure Data Solutions is a healthcare technology company that empowers providers to produce better health outcomes by delivering real-time data aggregation, EMR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and value-based care partners. Ensure Data Solutions promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its artificial intelligence-supported data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality of care, ensuring risk adjustment and other reporting accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information on Ensure Data Solutions, visit www.ensuredatasolutions.com
