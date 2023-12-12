Tim Salau, Mr. Future of Work, Joins Workplace Visionaries at Innovate 2024 in Owensboro, Kentucky

Tim Salau, Mr. Future of Work smiling Tim Salau, Mr. Future of Work speaking in front of a mic Guide's company logo as of 2023

Tim Salau headlines Innovate 2024, showcasing workforce solutions and launching Guide's 2024 Talent Experience Guidebook for senior execs and talent managers.

Innovate 2024 is a pivotal moment for us. It's a gathering of forward-thinkers, and we're excited to be part of the conversation and sharing insights on propelling the workforce of the future.” — Tim Salau

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Salau, renowned as "Mr. Future of Work" and Lead Partner at Guide, is set to headline the Innovate 2024 conference in Owensboro, Kentucky, from May 21-23rd, 2024. The event promises to be a dynamic exchange of ideas, bringing together leaders shaping the future of work and redefining workplace dynamics. Guide, founded in 2019, is a leading B2B HR talent services and technology company dedicated to helping organizations build the workplace of the future. With a focus on innovation and strategic talent management, Guide empowers clients to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.

"Innovate 2024 is a pivotal moment for us. It's a gathering of forward-thinkers, and we're excited to be part of the conversation, sharing insights on propelling the workforce of the future with the skills, mindset, and opportunities for a fulfilling career. Today is day one", expresses Tim Salau, Lead Partner at Guide.

Guide's Innovative Impact

Guide's innovative work in reshaping the workforce landscape will be highlighted throughout the conference. From May 21-23rd, participants can connect with Tim Salau and Team Guide to explore solutions for building resilient workplaces.

Propelling the Workforce of the Future

Guide, founded in 2019, leads in propelling organizations to navigate the complexities of the evolving workplace. Their B2B HR talent services and technology offer a strategic roadmap and blueprint for clients seeking to harness the full potential of their workforce at an affordable cost.

Guide at Innovate 2024: A Preview

Keynote Address by Tim Salau: Tim Salau will deliver a thought-provoking keynote address, delving into the leadership habits crucial for success in the evolving workplace. Attendees can expect valuable insights drawn from Tim's extensive experience with tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

Innovative Solutions Discussion: Tim Salau and team Guide will be present to discuss groundbreaking solutions, offering hands-on experiences of their cutting-edge strategies. From talent acquisition to workforce development, Guide's experts will guide attendees through transformative possibilities.

2024 Talent Experience Guidebook Launch: As part of the conference, Guide will unveil its much-anticipated 2024 Talent Experience Guidebook for Senior Execs & Talent Managers. This concise, yet comprehensive guide is a must-read for leaders navigating the challenges of talent management in the ever-evolving landscape. To download the guidebook, visit Guide’s 2024 Talent Experience Guidebook.

Join the Workplace of the Future: Innovate 2024

Innovate 2024 is not just a conference; it's a gateway to the workplace of the future. As Tim Salau, Matt Strippelhoff, Rachael Schwartz, and other workplace visionaries gather in Kentucky, participants will be immersed in an environment where groundbreaking ideas and transformative solutions take center stage.

Don't miss the opportunity to connect with Guide, learn from industry leaders, and shape the future of your workplace. For more information about Innovate 2024 and to register for the conference, visit Innovate 2024. Use the code “Salau20” for a 20% discount on your ticket.

"We’re really excited about Innovate 2024. We’ve known Tim for a few years now and he’s one of the first few speakers I gave an invite to because of the impactful work he and his company are doing. We know audience attendees are going to enjoy his electric keynote." expresses Brian Wallace, Co-Founder of The Innovation Summit.

About Guide

Guide, founded in 2019, is a leading B2B HR talent services and technology company dedicated to helping organizations build the workplace of the future. With a focus on innovation and strategic talent management, Guide empowers clients to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.