BigBoss wins 3 top titles at World Business Outlook Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Business Outlook, a leading Singapore-based online business news media company, recently announced BigBoss, the global forex trading platform from St Vincent and the Grenadines, as the winner of three prestigious titles - Most Recommended CFD Broker, St Vincent & the Grenadines 2023, Best Cryptocurrency CFD Broker St. Vincent & the Grenadines 2023 and Most Transparent Forex Trading Platform St. Vincent & the Grenadines 2023. The award ceremony was held at Mariott Marquis Bangkok in Thailand on November 25.

The award was attended by entrepreneurs and well-established business personalities from across the globe. The award ceremony commemorated some of the most reputed companies from the banking, finance, technology, real estate, mining, tourism, hospitality, healthcare and such other sectors. BigBoss was awarded in the Trading category and was chosen from among several other nominations from across the globe.

The jury members at World Business Outlook illustrated the process while selecting a winner in the financial brokerage industry. The process involved supervising the operating standards of a company under the norms of the regulatory body. The winner was selected on the basis of the standards incorporated for fund protection, beneficial service packages, transparency in dealings and the democratization of their respective platforms. The brokerage firms' overall performance for 2022-2023 was also taken under consideration by the respected jury members. The jury members further extended that BigBoss impressed everyone through the commitment towards a wholesome inclusion of amateur and professional traders from across the globe.

BigBoss became the winner of the title - Most Recommended CFD Broker - due to its exceptional services which include quick account opening, rapid deposit and withdrawal services, multi-language customer support and more. The recently released BigBoss QuickOrder (BBQ) trading platform, which has integrated most suggestions from their clients and is currently being revamped, will soon be available again. Due to its top-class execution using the Equinix trading servers, BigBoss is considered as the most transparent forex trading platform across the globe.

Christopher Jason, CEO of BigBoss, expressed his gratitude, “These awards are significant and highlight the dedication, hard work, and innovative spirit of our entire team at BigBoss. It reflects our commitment to excellence, and we are proud to see our efforts acknowledged by experts and peers in the field. I extend my sincere thanks to the World Business Outlook for this prestigious honor. BigBoss has positioned itself as a leader, providing traders and investors with the tools and transparency needed to navigate the markets successfully. The recognition serves as a validation of our dedication to delivering unparalleled services in the fast-paced world of finance.”

Shashank M, CEO, of World Business Outlook, congratulated the firm, "We are delighted to have felicitated BigBoss with the title that they so duly deserved. It is their dedication and hard work in this field that made them reach the heights and positioned themselves as a formidable player in the forex and trade industry. BigBoss's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to innovation and technological excellence. Under the guidance of Mr Christopher Jason, the firm has consistently upgraded its infrastructure, offering lightning-fast execution speeds and real-time market data.”

About BigBoss: BigBoss is a forex trading platform founded and operated by Prime Point LLC. They provide a currency trading platform for professional traders and portfolio managers. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including forex trading, cryptocurrency exchange, and the issuance of "BigBoss Coin" (BBC). BigBoss is dedicated to offering a secure and dependable platform for all traders, from beginners to experts.

https://www.bigboss-financial.com/

About World Business Outlook: World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. It offers a nuanced perspective on global economic trends, business strategies, and market insights. In a world where interconnectedness is the norm, the magazine provides a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to share their views on navigating the complex web of international business dynamics.

https://www.worldbusinessoutlook.com/