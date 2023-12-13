AI In Automotive Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 22.69% to reach US$52.981 billion by 2028

The AI in automotive market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.69% from US$12.66 billion in 2021 to US$52.981 billion by 2028.

The AI in automotive market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.69% from US$12.66 billion in 2021 to US$52.981 billion by 2028.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence