Spotlight on Filmmakers Live FYC Panels Explore the ‘Artists Behind the Slate’

Artisans from MAESTRO at Spotlight Live! Behind the Slate panel

The artisan panel showcase comprised 18 projects & 56 panelists and highlighted their crafts, creative challenges, inspirations, and stories for awards hopefuls

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPOTLIGHT LIVE!, IngleDodd Media’s Behind the Slate Series, hosted a day-long series of lively panel discussions exploring the talents behind the slate of some of the television shows and films that are shaping this year’s awards season. The event was held at the iconic Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study on Saturday, November 19th, and featured artists and guild members who worked on “The Gilded Age,” “Maestro,” Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Flora and Son,” “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “BEEF,” “Silo,” “Saltburn,” “The Crown,” “All the Light We Can Not See,” “One Piece,” “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “100 Foot Wave,” “Barry,” “Air,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” and “Oppenheimer.”

The artisan panel showcase comprised 18 projects and 56 panelists, highlighting their crafts, creative challenges, inspirations, and interesting stories for awards hopefuls in film and television. The audience of over 250 were members of the various craft organizations who are award voters. Panel moderators included Chicago Sun-Times contributor and film critic for ABC 7’s “Windy City Live” Richard Roeper, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, and Indiewire’s Jim Hemphill.

The all-day event spotlighted many of the numerous guilds that IDM represents including the Directors Guild of America, Art Directors Guild, Cinema Audio Society, Locations Managers Guild International, Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Production Sound & Video Guild, and the Society of Composers and Lyricists. Members of the American Cinema Editors, Costume Designers Guild, Casting Society of America, and Visual Effects Society were also featured.

The event included a lunch hosted by HBO | Max, and a “Martini Shot” cocktail reception hosted by Party Down to wrap the day. SPOTLIGHT LIVE! was also live-streamed on VIMEO LINK.

SPOTLIGHT ON FILMMAKERS LIVE! FYC PANELS INCLUDE:

FLORA AND SON (Apple Original Films)

John Carney, SCL- Writer/Director/Composer/Songwriter

Gary Clark, SCL - Composer/Songwriter

MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS (Apple TV +)

Sean Konrad - Visual Effects Supervisor

Leopold Ross, SCL - Composer

Brandon Spencer - Supervising Sound Editor

LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Apple TV +)

Catherine Smith, ADG - Production Designer

Mirren Gordon-Crozier, CDG - Costume Designer

Miho Suzuki, Local 706 - Department Head Makeup

Teressa Hill, Local 706 - Department Head Hair

SILO (Apple TV +)

Gavin Bocquet - Production Designer

Amanda Bernstein - Set Decorator

Dustin Harris, MPSE - Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Rauchwerge - Visual Effects Supervisor

ARTS & CRAFTS: A DEEP DIVE INTO NEXFLIX'S PERIOD, CONTEMPORARY, FANTASY SERIES:

THE CROWN, Season 6 - Cate Hall - Makeup & Hair Designer

QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY - Lyn Paolo, CDG - Costume Designer

ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE - Tobias Schliessler, ASC - Director of Photography

BEEF - Harry Yoon, ACE - Editor

BEEF - Dana Hamel, Local 706 -Dept. Head Makeup

One Piece - Richard Bridgland, ADG - Production Designer

MAESTRO (Netflix)

Kazu Hiro, Local 706 - Leonard Bernstein Prosthetic Makeup Designer

Kevin Thompson, Local 892 - Makeup Designer

Mark Bridges, CDG - Costume Designer

Tom Ozanich - Re-Recording Mixer

Dean Zupancic - Re-Recording Mixer

SALTBURN (Amazon)

Anthony Willis, SCL - Composer

Victoria Boydell - Editor

Suzie Davies - Production Designer

Siân Miller - Makeup & Hair Designer

THE GILDED AGE (HBO Original)

Bob Shaw, ADG - Production Designer

Kasia Walicka Maimone - Costume Designer

Nicki Ledermann - Department Head Makeup

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (HBO Original)

Justin Bourret, ACE & Local 700 - Editor

Bruce Branit - Visual Effects Supervisor

Christina Flannery, CDG - Costume Designer

Joseph Stephens, SCL - Composer

100 FOOT WAVE (HBO Original)

Alex Bayer - Editor

Alex Keipper - Editor

Quin O’Brien, Local 700 - Editor

BARRY (HBO Original)

Ali Greer, ACE - Editor

Carl Herse - Director of Photography

Scott Harber, CAS, IATSE 695 - Sound Mixer

Sean Heissinger, Local 700 - Sound Editor

Laura Hill - Visual Effects Supervisor

WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY (HBO Original)

Richard Toyon, ADG - Production Designer

Todd Banhazl, ACE - Director of Photography

Jeff Beal, SCL - Composer

Raymond McIntyre, Jr. - Visual Effects Supervisor

AIR (AMAZON)

William Goldenberg, ACE - Director of Photography

François Audouy, ADG - Production Designe

Charlese Antoinette Jones, CDG - Costume Designer

OPPENHEIMER (Universal Studios)

Ludwig Göransson, SCL - Composer

Ellen Mirojnick, CDG - Costume Designer

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Local 706 - Department Head Hair

Richard King - Sound Designer

INGLEDODD MEDIA EVENT PRODUCERS AND CONTACTS:

Dorothea Sargent • dorothea@ingledodd.com

Dan Evans • devans@ingledodd.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

WMC • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada

cheri@publicity4all.com • andy@publicity4all.com

