Spotlight on Filmmakers Live FYC Panels Explore the ‘Artists Behind the Slate’
The artisan panel showcase comprised 18 projects & 56 panelists and highlighted their crafts, creative challenges, inspirations, and stories for awards hopefuls
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPOTLIGHT LIVE!, IngleDodd Media’s Behind the Slate Series, hosted a day-long series of lively panel discussions exploring the talents behind the slate of some of the television shows and films that are shaping this year’s awards season. The event was held at the iconic Pickford Center for Motion Picture Study on Saturday, November 19th, and featured artists and guild members who worked on “The Gilded Age,” “Maestro,” Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Flora and Son,” “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “BEEF,” “Silo,” “Saltburn,” “The Crown,” “All the Light We Can Not See,” “One Piece,” “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “100 Foot Wave,” “Barry,” “Air,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” and “Oppenheimer.”
The artisan panel showcase comprised 18 projects and 56 panelists, highlighting their crafts, creative challenges, inspirations, and interesting stories for awards hopefuls in film and television. The audience of over 250 were members of the various craft organizations who are award voters. Panel moderators included Chicago Sun-Times contributor and film critic for ABC 7’s “Windy City Live” Richard Roeper, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, and Indiewire’s Jim Hemphill.
The all-day event spotlighted many of the numerous guilds that IDM represents including the Directors Guild of America, Art Directors Guild, Cinema Audio Society, Locations Managers Guild International, Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Production Sound & Video Guild, and the Society of Composers and Lyricists. Members of the American Cinema Editors, Costume Designers Guild, Casting Society of America, and Visual Effects Society were also featured.
The event included a lunch hosted by HBO | Max, and a “Martini Shot” cocktail reception hosted by Party Down to wrap the day. SPOTLIGHT LIVE! was also live-streamed on VIMEO LINK.
SPOTLIGHT ON FILMMAKERS LIVE! FYC PANELS INCLUDE:
FLORA AND SON (Apple Original Films)
John Carney, SCL- Writer/Director/Composer/Songwriter
Gary Clark, SCL - Composer/Songwriter
MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS (Apple TV +)
Sean Konrad - Visual Effects Supervisor
Leopold Ross, SCL - Composer
Brandon Spencer - Supervising Sound Editor
LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Apple TV +)
Catherine Smith, ADG - Production Designer
Mirren Gordon-Crozier, CDG - Costume Designer
Miho Suzuki, Local 706 - Department Head Makeup
Teressa Hill, Local 706 - Department Head Hair
SILO (Apple TV +)
Gavin Bocquet - Production Designer
Amanda Bernstein - Set Decorator
Dustin Harris, MPSE - Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Rauchwerge - Visual Effects Supervisor
ARTS & CRAFTS: A DEEP DIVE INTO NEXFLIX'S PERIOD, CONTEMPORARY, FANTASY SERIES:
THE CROWN, Season 6 - Cate Hall - Makeup & Hair Designer
QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY - Lyn Paolo, CDG - Costume Designer
ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE - Tobias Schliessler, ASC - Director of Photography
BEEF - Harry Yoon, ACE - Editor
BEEF - Dana Hamel, Local 706 -Dept. Head Makeup
One Piece - Richard Bridgland, ADG - Production Designer
MAESTRO (Netflix)
Kazu Hiro, Local 706 - Leonard Bernstein Prosthetic Makeup Designer
Kevin Thompson, Local 892 - Makeup Designer
Mark Bridges, CDG - Costume Designer
Tom Ozanich - Re-Recording Mixer
Dean Zupancic - Re-Recording Mixer
SALTBURN (Amazon)
Anthony Willis, SCL - Composer
Victoria Boydell - Editor
Suzie Davies - Production Designer
Siân Miller - Makeup & Hair Designer
THE GILDED AGE (HBO Original)
Bob Shaw, ADG - Production Designer
Kasia Walicka Maimone - Costume Designer
Nicki Ledermann - Department Head Makeup
THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (HBO Original)
Justin Bourret, ACE & Local 700 - Editor
Bruce Branit - Visual Effects Supervisor
Christina Flannery, CDG - Costume Designer
Joseph Stephens, SCL - Composer
100 FOOT WAVE (HBO Original)
Alex Bayer - Editor
Alex Keipper - Editor
Quin O’Brien, Local 700 - Editor
BARRY (HBO Original)
Ali Greer, ACE - Editor
Carl Herse - Director of Photography
Scott Harber, CAS, IATSE 695 - Sound Mixer
Sean Heissinger, Local 700 - Sound Editor
Laura Hill - Visual Effects Supervisor
WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY (HBO Original)
Richard Toyon, ADG - Production Designer
Todd Banhazl, ACE - Director of Photography
Jeff Beal, SCL - Composer
Raymond McIntyre, Jr. - Visual Effects Supervisor
AIR (AMAZON)
William Goldenberg, ACE - Director of Photography
François Audouy, ADG - Production Designe
Charlese Antoinette Jones, CDG - Costume Designer
OPPENHEIMER (Universal Studios)
Ludwig Göransson, SCL - Composer
Ellen Mirojnick, CDG - Costume Designer
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Local 706 - Department Head Hair
Richard King - Sound Designer
