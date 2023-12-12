ACORT GLOBAL MEDIA ACQUIRES EXPERIMENTAL HORROR INDIE TROLLED FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION

Producer Bobby Cloud and Director John F. Uranday Trolled Poster

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acort Global Media, a division of Maxim Media Enterprises, announces its acquisition of the experimental horror film, Trolled. Directed by John F. Uranday and written and produced by Bobby Cloud, this spine-chilling production promises to deliver a harrowing experience reminiscent of the groundbreaking The Blair Witch Project.

In the dark depths of the digital world, where trolling has become an epidemic, Trolled takes audiences on a nightmarish journey as a mysterious vigilante seeks revenge on behalf of those who have been victimized online. Blurring the line between reality and fiction, this raw and unnerving film plunges viewers into a world where terror feels all too real.

The cast of Trolled features an ensemble including Peter Winkelman ("The Viridian Jewel"), Jace Smethurst ("Terror Trips"), Leslie Pine ("A New Life"), and Lucie Campbell ("Murder Syndicate") and introducing Bobby Cloud, who delivers a chilling performance as the enigmatic Troll.

S. Ryan Barney, President of Acort Global Media, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "I am delighted to announce the latest addition to our film arsenal, 'Trolled.' This captivating horror film promises a unique and chilling experience for audiences worldwide. We are excited to collaborate with the talented team behind 'Trolled' and are committed to bringing this distinctive and haunting film to the forefront of the global cinematic stage. Get ready for a spine-tingling journey as we eagerly anticipate working together to unleash the terror and excitement that 'Trolled' has in store for viewers everywhere."

With its innovative approach to horror storytelling and a cast of exceptional talent, Acort Global Media is proud to be at the forefront of this cinematic endeavor, ensuring that horror enthusiasts everywhere will be able to experience the terror and excitement that this groundbreaking film has to offer.

About Acort Global Media:

Acort Global Media is a division of Maxim Media Enterprises, dedicated to bringing unique and captivating films to audiences worldwide. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Acort Global Media continues to push the boundaries of cinema, delivering unforgettable cinematic experiences to diverse audiences around the globe.

