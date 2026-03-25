PHOENIX — AN INDEPENDENT TV SERIES REDEFINING THRILLERS ON AMAZON’S PRIME VIDEO 

Phoenix - Delta Wing Pictures Laurine Price Photo: Paul Smith

Phoenix on Prime Video: An Independent Triumph Delivering Memory, Manipulation, and High-Stakes Intrigue

With PHOENIX, it all started with this stark image of a woman waking up in the middle of a plane crash, not knowing who she was or how she got there.” — Writer/Director Brian Lambert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Phoenix” premiered on Prime Video in March 2026, delivering a landmark seven-episode independent thriller to a global audience.

Created and produced outside the traditional TV and studio system, the series demonstrates how bold, creator-driven storytelling can reach scale and impact without the backing of a major studio.

Phoenix is a pulse-pounding thriller following a woman who wakes from a private plane crash with no memory and no name. She becomes entangled in a corporate underworld of murder, sex trafficking, and illegal biolabs.

Format: One season, 7 riveting episodes

Platform: Amazon's Prime Video

Release: March 2026 (Now Streaming)

Independent Noteworthiness: Phoenix stands out as a rare, fully realized independent TV show that achieved a wide streaming release, proving high-concept thrillers can thrive outside the big studios and television networks.

Global Relevance: Themes of identity, humans as commerce, and the commodification of medical science resonate in a world where data and power intersect with danger.

Creative: A distinctive creative team helmed by Brian Lambert (a graduate of the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art) and a cast with genre-spanning experience contributed to a densely plotted, globally resonant thriller.

Key Cast and Creative Team

Starring: Laurine Price, Grace Byers, Ricco Ross, Kathleen Kinmont, Garrett Wang, Michael Broderick, Douglas Weston

Director: Brian Lambert

Writers: Brian Lambert; co-written by Laurine Price

Producer: Kelly Faltis

Production Companies: SEM Productions, Sawahn, Inc., and Delta Wing Pictures

About the Series

Phoenix follows Jane Doe (Laurine Price) as she navigates a shadowy ecosystem where corporate power, criminal networks, and personal survival collide. With memories she cannot trust, she must decide whom to believe, what to reveal, and what price she is willing to pay for the truth. The show explores identity, power, and the moral costs of survival in a world where information is the most valuable currency.

Why Audiences Will Respond

Self-contained, binge-ready storytelling: A complete arc designed for immediate immersion without awaiting renewal.

Suspenseful, character-driven drama: A psychological thriller that blends high-stakes intrigue with a deeply personal quest for memory and meaning.

Independent spirit with global reach: Demonstrates that creator-driven, independent productions can achieve wide distribution and a global footprint on streaming platforms.

"With PHOENIX, it all started with this stark image of a woman waking up in the middle of a plane crash, not knowing who she was or how she got there. I wanted to develop that into an expansive, brains-over-brawn global conspiracy thriller that embraces women’s distinct strengths against high-stakes threats like human trafficking, corporate greed, and murder."

— Brian Lambert, writer-director of Phoenix: The TV Series

Production Notes

Phoenix was brought to life by Delta Wing Pictures, under the direction of Brian Lambert and with a writing team led by Lambert and Laurine Price. Kelly Faltis (Sparkly Glasses Films) produced the project, guiding its creative and logistical vision from inception through production.

Distribution

Availability: Now Streaming

Platform: Amazon’s Prime Video

Episode Count: 7

Language: English

Region Availability: Global (subject to rights)

Media Materials Available on Request:

High-resolution stills from Phoenix

Creator and cast headshots

Trailers and B-roll footage

Cast and crew bios

Press kit with series background, production notes, and access details for press screenings

Interviews with Cast available upon request

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"Phoenix" Official Trailer

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