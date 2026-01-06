FUMERO FILMS: FIRST LATINO-LED STUDIO TO SECURE 40 VERTICAL FILMS SLATE DEAL

Producer Adriana Santos - Fumero Films Producer Alejandro Fumero - Fumero Films

This milestone belongs to our community as much as it belongs to us. Our collaboration with Shorts has shown what happens when diverse perspectives and strong creative alignment come together." — Producer Adriana Santos, Fumero Films

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark moment for global entertainment, Fumero Films, the award-winning production company led by Adriana Santos and Alejandro Fumero, has announced a transformative alliance with France-based platform Shorts to produce over 40 vertical film projects scheduled for release in 2026.

This historic collaboration marks one of the largest international slates ever announced in the vertical film industry and establishes Fumero Films as the first Latino-led studio to secure a partnership of this scale.

For the rapidly expanding world of microdramas and mobile-first cinema, the alliance signals a seismic shift in representation, innovation, and creative leadership.

The rise of vertical film—microdramas designed exclusively for smartphone viewing—continues to redefine the global entertainment landscape. But the evolution of the format has been driven not by one company alone, but through a deep, ongoing collaboration between Fumero Films and Shorts.

Shorts is one of the first European platforms to champion vertical storytelling, steadily expanding its presence across Europe thanks to a unique production workflow and a culture of creative partnership established jointly with Fumero Films.

Over the past year, both companies have worked side by side—developing stories, experimenting with narrative rhythm, refining production speed, and elevating the emotional intensity that defines modern microdramas.

This shared journey, built through trust and innovation, laid the foundation for the extraordinary 40+ project slate announced for 2026. It is a testament not only to Fumero Films’ rapid rise but to the synergy of two companies shaping a new cinematic language together. Their alliance stands as a model for international collaboration, bringing vertical cinema to new heights through shared vision, shared risk, and shared creative ambition.

Sylvain Daressy, Executive CEO at Shorts celebrated the milestone:

“What Alejandro and Adriana have built at Fumero Films is extraordinary—but even more powerful is what we’ve built together. Their precision, creativity, and cultural authenticity elevate the vertical format in a way that resonates worldwide. Collaborating with a Latino-led studio of this caliber sets a new global standard for short-form storytelling.”

AJ Letterel, Head Creative Producer at Shorts, added:

“Fumero Films brings a cinematic boldness that is rare in fast-turnaround formats. Their ability to innovate under pressure, their emotional instinct, and their respect for craft make them essential partners. This 40-project slate is just the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

By becoming the first Latino producers to break into the vertical film market at this magnitude, Santos and Fumero are redefining what representation looks like in Hollywood’s fastest-growing category. Their partnership with Shorts opens new international channels for diverse voices and cross-cultural storytelling.

Alejandro Fumero shared:

“Representing the next generation of storytellers is at the core of everything we do. Vertical films allow us to connect with global audiences instantly and intimately. We’re honored to help shape this new medium—and to do so alongside Shorts App, a partner who believes just as deeply in authentic, impactful stories.”

Adriana Santos added:

“This milestone belongs to our community as much as it belongs to us. Our collaboration with Shorts App has shown what happens when diverse perspectives and strong creative alignment come together. We hope this opens doors for more Latino writers, directors, and performers across vertical cinema.”

Leading platforms: Shorts, DramaBox, Reelshorts , Goodshorts and additional international services now host hundreds of binge-ready vertical titles.

Revenue model: Audiences preview episodes through teasers and unlock entire series for one-time fees ranging from $15 to $50.

Originating in China in 2020, microdramas now form a multi-billion-dollar category worldwide, with Hollywood studios and global apps racing to develop new vertical IP.

