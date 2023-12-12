New “Get Outside!” podcast episode discusses Wyoming Range mule deer herd

12/4/2023 3:30:41 PM

Cheyenne - This month the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s podcast “Get Outside!” discusses the Wyoming Range mule deer herd and the effects of this past winter. The podcast takes a deep dive into the 2022-23 winter impacts and this year’s hunting season with Game and Fish Biologist Gary Fralick.

Listeners can hear Episode 17: Wyoming Range Outlook/Dry Piney Underpasses on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms. Subscribe to never miss an episode.

“Get Outside!” is a podcast hosted by Game and Fish Videographer Ray Hageman where the department discusses current topics and issues regarding Wyoming’s wildlife so hunters, anglers and others who appreciate the outdoors can get insight into what makes Wyoming wildlife so special. Additional topics covered by “Get Outside!” include raising cool- and warm-water fish, mule deer hunting in the Greys River area in western Wyoming and chronic wasting disease.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -