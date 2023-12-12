Ukrainians Provide Guidance to Volunteers from Around the World

VfU has many ‘on-the-ground’ connections with groups across the country so they’re able to quickly carry out meaningful humanitarian missions. I’m very proud to be part of that.” — Kateryna Frolova, Board Member, Volunteers for Ukraine

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of volunteers from North America, the U.K., and Europe have delivered extensive aid to Ukraine’s civilians and military since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Yet much of the success of these projects depends on the guidance of Ukrainians living there and abroad — Ukrainians like Kateryna Frolova, born and raised in Odesa.

Kateryna is a member of the board of directors of Volunteers for Ukraine (VfU), a U.S. nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid throughout the country. She also supports VfU’s social media and marketing expertise and through her knowledge of the language and culture of Ukraine. “VfU has many ‘on-the-ground’ connections with groups across the country so they’re able to quickly carry out meaningful humanitarian missions. I’m very proud to be part of that,” says Kateryna, who lives and works in London and plans to move back to Ukraine this summer to work for the government or charitable groups.

While she’s lived and worked outside of Ukraine for a number of years, Kateryna was an active participant in supporting Ukraine very soon after it was invaded. She was one of four VfU volunteers who joined up with 100 others from North America, the U.K., Poland and Ukraine in the Spartan 100 initiative. Through this initiative last year, volunteers procured and transported 100 sport utility vehicles, 100 generators, 500 wood-burning stoves, 2,000 sleeping bags, 1,000 individual first aid kits and much more equipment to Ukraine’s military and civilians. As a native Ukrainian speaker who is fluent in English, Kateryna was responsible for coordinating procedures involving cross-border customs, itineraries for the volunteers and related issues involving language differences.

“Kateryna plays a critical role in guiding initiatives that VfU adopts and supports,” explains Dane Miller, a business executive and U.S. Army veteran who leads Volunteers for Ukraine. “In addition, she provides valuable direction for our social media and marketing strategies that call attention to the important work our volunteers are doing.”

To learn more about Volunteers for Ukraine, and for information on how to support this cause, please visit https://www.VolunteersforUkraine.org/donate . Your contributions will help to fund this vital work that supports the Ukrainians who desperately need our aid.

About Volunteers for Ukraine:

We are a vast network of volunteers and partners that support multiple humanitarian missions. We work with government officials, NGOs, and personnel on the ground to organize efforts to support Ukraine. Volunteers for Ukraine is a 100% volunteer grassroots 501(c)(3) non-profit comprising professionals who dedicate their time and expertise to helping Ukraine. For more information visit https://www.VolunteersforUkraine.org/donate