Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,770 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 656 Printer's Number 0859

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing for definitions and providing for electric vehicle road user charge; and imposing a penalty.

You just read:

Senate Bill 656 Printer's Number 0859

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more