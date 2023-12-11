Submit Release
House Bill 1538 Printer's Number 1782

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act amending the act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274), referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Law, establishing the Public Safety Resident Communications Program.

