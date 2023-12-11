Submit Release
House Bill 1564 Printer's Number 1838

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act amending the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), known as the Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Act, further providing for definitions, for license required, for State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors, for powers and functions of board, for qualifications for license, for procedures for licensing, for reciprocity and for reinstatement of license; providing for restrictions on use of title "Licensed Associate Marriage and Family Therapist"; and further providing for penalties, for license renewal and records and fees and for unlawful practice.

