Senate Bill 140 Printer's Number 0684
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in metropolitan transportation authorities, providing for special prosecutor for mass transit.
