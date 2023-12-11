House Bill 1760 Printer's Number 2144

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in intestate succession, further providing for forfeiture; in wills, further providing for modification by circumstances; in slayers, further providing for definition of terms, providing for elder abuser not to acquire property, further providing for descent, distribution, dower, curtesy, and statutory rights as survivor, for legacies, for tenancies by the entirety, for joint tenants, joint owners and joint obligees, for reversions and vested remainders, for interests dependent on survivorship or continuance of life, for contingent remainders and executory or other future interests, for powers of appointment, for proceeds of insurance, for bona fide payment by insurance company or obligor, for bona fide purchasers, for record of conviction as evidence and for preadjudication rule and providing for intent to transfer notwithstanding elder abuse; and making an editorial change.