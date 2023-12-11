Berlin Barracks // Vandalism; Gross Negligent Operations
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3006989
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 12/11/2023 approximately 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dascomb P. Rowe Athletic Fields, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism; Gross Negligent Operations
ACCUSED: (MULTIPLE JUVENILES)
AGE: Not disclosed
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT and Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: The Town of Waterbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/11/2023 at approximately 1000 hours, the Vermont State Police received numerous reports of damage having occurred to the Dascomb P. Rowe Athletic Fields. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered extensive damage to the fields. Witness's provided vehicle descriptions and a photograph of a matching registration plate. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the residence of Waterbury in providing key information in identifying those responsible for causing damage to the Dascomb P. Rowe Athletic Fields.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Family Division
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
