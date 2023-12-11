Berlin Barracks // Vandalism; Gross Negligent Operations

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3006989

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2023 approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dascomb P. Rowe Athletic Fields, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism; Gross Negligent Operations

ACCUSED: (MULTIPLE JUVENILES)

AGE: Not disclosed

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT and Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: The Town of Waterbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/11/2023 at approximately 1000 hours, the Vermont State Police received numerous reports of damage having occurred to the Dascomb P. Rowe Athletic Fields. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered extensive damage to the fields. Witness's provided vehicle descriptions and a photograph of a matching registration plate. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the residence of Waterbury in providing key information in identifying those responsible for causing damage to the Dascomb P. Rowe Athletic Fields.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191