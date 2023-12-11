New Rules For The Future Of Leadership: How the Bold and Driven Can Elevate Engagement, Win the War for Talent, and Create a Culture of Belonging

The New Rules for the Future of Leadership offers insights drawn from Mike's experiences in the NBA, innovative companies, and his journey through adversity.

HeartMind Press is pleased to announce the release of "New Rules for the Future of Leadership," authored by Mike Lee, on November 18, 2023. This book presents an in-depth exploration of contemporary leadership challenges and strategies in the post-pandemic era.

In this publication, Lee examines the transformation of leadership in response to global shifts such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation, and the integration of artificial intelligence in the workplace. The book is a compilation of insights and practical advice, aimed at guiding leaders through the evolving landscape of corporate leadership and management.

"New Rules for the Future of Leadership" is structured to offer actionable strategies for leaders at various levels. It focuses on the importance of adapting leadership styles to enhance employee engagement, ensure psychological safety, and cultivate a sense of belonging within organizations. The book also highlights the transition from traditional outcome-driven leadership to a more legacy-oriented approach.

About the Author:

Mike Lee, the author of "New Rules for the Future of Leadership," is a renowned keynote speaker and leadership coach. His expertise in high-performance leadership has been shaped by his experiences with the NBA and various Fortune 500 companies. Lee's work focuses on helping leaders and organizations navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable success. More information about his work and philosophy can be found on his website, MindShift Labs.

The book, spanning 128 pages, is available in paperback and is an essential resource for leaders seeking to adapt and thrive in the modern business environment.

