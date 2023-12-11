Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk meets with EEC Board Chairman Mikhail Myasnikovich

RUSSIA, December 11 - Chairman of the EEC Council and Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Chairman of the EEC Board Mikhail Myasnikovich discussed current issues on the Eurasian Economic Commission agenda and joint work on the priority issues for Eurasian economic integration that were part of the address of Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President of Russia Vladimir Putin to the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union member states on 23 January 2023.

The parties reviewed the year of Russian chairmanship in EAEU bodies and the progress of preparations for the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held this month in St Petersburg.

