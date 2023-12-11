Government introduces temporary ban on durum grain exports

RUSSIA, December 11 - Russia is introducing a temporary restriction on the export of durum wheat. The resolution has been signed. The decision is aimed at ensuring domestic food security and will help maintain price stability for durum wheat products.

The suspension comes into force from the time the Government resolution is published and will remain in effect until 31 May 2024.

The document also provides for a number of exceptions to the export ban such as the export of durum wheat to provide international humanitarian assistance or under international intergovernmental agreements, as well as exports from Russia to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and also as supplies.

Durum wheat exports will continue for the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union: Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan within the quotas established by the government resolution, subject to permits issued by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.