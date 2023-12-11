Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes The Capitol Hill 2024 Defense Outlook Briefing
Addresses 150 Top Defense Industry Leaders
We need a Defense Department multi-year procurement system.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA) provided a Congressional Keynote Address this morning at the Capitol Hill 2024 Defense Outlook Briefing. Congressman Wittman is Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Chairman of the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee, and Co-Chair of the Congressional Shipbuilding Caucus.
Vice Chairman Wittman addressed more than 150 defense industry leaders at the Briefing, organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (www.usdlf.org), a public service organization connecting Congressional, military, and business leaders. The Briefing was sponsored by Bank of America.
Emphasizing that "we have to challenge China's global security threat", Congressman Wittman called upon the U.S. Department of Defense to create a multi-year procurement process, creating a more efficient and cost-effective way to meet the Defense Department's huge reliance upon industry for products and services.
Additional presentations at the Briefing included a Congressional Keynote Address by Congressman Neal Dunn (R-FL), a Member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce; officials from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA); executives from Accenture Federal Services, Huntington Ingalls, Parsons, Johnson Controls, and LinkedIn; and the CEO of DEFENSEWERX.
Briefing participants were invited to attend the 2024 Air Force Contracting Summit, also organized by the Defense Leadership Forum, and scheduled for February 22 - 23, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
