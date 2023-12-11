Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,789 in the last 365 days.

Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes The Capitol Hill 2024 Defense Outlook Briefing

Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes Capitol Hill 2024 Defense Outlook Briefing

Addresses 150 Top Defense Industry Leaders

We need a Defense Department multi-year procurement system.”
— Congressman Rob Wittman
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA) provided a Congressional Keynote Address this morning at the Capitol Hill 2024 Defense Outlook Briefing. Congressman Wittman is Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Chairman of the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee, and Co-Chair of the Congressional Shipbuilding Caucus.

Vice Chairman Wittman addressed more than 150 defense industry leaders at the Briefing, organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (www.usdlf.org), a public service organization connecting Congressional, military, and business leaders. The Briefing was sponsored by Bank of America.

Emphasizing that "we have to challenge China's global security threat", Congressman Wittman called upon the U.S. Department of Defense to create a multi-year procurement process, creating a more efficient and cost-effective way to meet the Defense Department's huge reliance upon industry for products and services.

Additional presentations at the Briefing included a Congressional Keynote Address by Congressman Neal Dunn (R-FL), a Member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce; officials from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA); executives from Accenture Federal Services, Huntington Ingalls, Parsons, Johnson Controls, and LinkedIn; and the CEO of DEFENSEWERX.

Briefing participants were invited to attend the 2024 Air Force Contracting Summit, also organized by the Defense Leadership Forum, and scheduled for February 22 - 23, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Chayil Dickerson
Ultimate Media
+ 12288601676
Chayil.Dickerson@usdlf.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Congressman Rob Wittman Keynotes The Capitol Hill 2024 Defense Outlook Briefing

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more