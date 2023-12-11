AI Nexus Healthcare Joins Mayo Clinic Platform's Accelerate Program

AI Nexus Healthcare Joins Mayo Clinic Platform’s Accelerate Program Cohort, to Refine Its Virtual Health Screening and Monitoring Platform

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Nexus Healthcare has joined the fourth cohort of Mayo Clinic Platform’s Accelerate Program.

Mayo Clinic Platform’s 20-week Accelerate program offers participating AI healthcare startups access to data science environment and state of the art analytics tools to build, train and improve AI algorithms. Participating startups also have access to Mayo Clinic experts in regulatory, clinical, technology and business domains, with a focus on AI model validation and clinical readiness. Technology experts from Google and Epic also will provide workshops for the participants. transform healthcare through AI.

AI Nexus Healthcare’s core focus is on leveraging the power of cognitive artificial intelligence to solve the world's most pressing healthcare challenges. AI Nexus Healthcare is developing a suite of screening and monitoring applications, called mia, to democratize healthcare. It allows users to take control of their health and provide real-time decision support to healthcare professionals, through a combination of machine learning pattern recognition and cognitive AI insights from the expertise of dozens of medical doctors.

A simple 60-second smartphone scan of the face or finger can detect early warning signs of the onset of numerous chronic diseases, as well as life threatening conditions such as respiratory disorders, stroke and cardiac arrhythmia. mia provides timely, actionable advice to its users on awareness and encourage preventative medical care before disease progression becomes acute.

“We are certain that a brighter future lies ahead for everyone,” remarks Faramarz Farhoodi, Founder and CEO of AI Nexus Healthcare.

Dr. Halamka, President of Mayo Clinic Platform explains "Our Accelerate program combines emerging companies with breakthrough ideas, leaders from Mayo's clinical practice and our unique 'data behind glass' approach to algorithm development," describing the secure environment that allows companies to build AI models they can use for innovation in a secure, privacy protecting environment where the data never leaves the Mayo Clinic Platform environment.