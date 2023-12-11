Clean Grid Development Celebrates Banner Year of Growth and Expansion
We are thrilled to have achieved this tremendous growth in such a short period and thankful for the great relationships we’ve formed along the way.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Grid Development, a leading developer of solar and energy storage projects, is celebrating a banner year of growth and expansion. In 2023, Clean Grid Development originated 168 new projects across 15 states, totaling approximately 4.4 gigawatts of solar and energy storage. This work was completed in partnership with 10 different development partners.
— Michael Lahris, CEO & Founder of Clean Grid Development
As Clean Grid Development enters its fourth year in business, the company now has an active pipeline of 384 projects totaling 8.3 gigawatts of solar and energy storage. These projects are spread out across 23 states and are in various stages of the development lifecycle. The first 47 projects are on schedule to complete construction in 2024, totaling approximately 315 megawatts of community solar located in Virginia and Illinois.
“We started Clean Grid Development nearly four years ago intending to create a best-in-class land acquisition group to support the top renewable energy companies across the country,” says Clean Grid Development Founder and CEO, Michael Lahris. “We are thrilled to have achieved this tremendous growth in such a short period and thankful for the great relationships we’ve formed along the way.”
Clean Grid Development is committed to expanding its reach and impact in the renewable energy space. The company is currently working on projects in California, Illinois, Maryland, and other states across the country. Clean Grid Development is also actively exploring new opportunities to expand its portfolio of projects and partners.
About Clean Grid Development
Clean Grid Development is a renewable energy project mobilization platform that supports the site acquisition and early stage development needs of IPP’s, Fortune 500 Companies and Utilities. As a leader in the renewable energy space, Clean Grid connects the nation’s top renewable energy developers to prime land and eager landowners. With a core focus on project origination and site acquisition, Clean Grid Development supports the growth of renewable energy development across the country.
