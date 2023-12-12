Texas Renaissance Festival Wraps Record Breaking 2023 Season
Texas Renaissance Festival wraps record breaking 2023 season, begins planning for 50th anniversary celebration in 2024.
People enjoying the Texas Renaissance Festival at its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village, one hour north of Houston
The Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation’s largest Renaissance-themed event, welcomed half a million visitors during its 49th season.
Next year’s 50th season will be a significant milestone for us as we look back on the history of the festival and the millions of positive memories created here.”TODD MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) has officially wrapped the 49th season of the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance festival. Half a million patrons visited TRF over the course of eight themed weekends. The TRF staff and royalty are already beginning the countdown for the festival’s 50th anniversary in 2024, with exclusive pricing, never-before-seen shows and a glimpse into Ren Fest over the years as TRF celebrates its Golden Anniversary.
TRF saw six percent increase in attendance compared to last year. The resounding success of the 2023 season was due, in large part, to many of the new experiences TRF offered for people of all ages. One of the most popular was The Dragon Forge Experience. Co-owned by Josh A. Weston, a contestant on Forged in Fire, this a one-of-a-kind experience allowed patrons to forge their own knives, daggers, hairpins and other age-appropriate items in a traditional forge. Each forge was designed to look like a unique dragon, each with their own names and backstories.
The new Stay-and-Play pass proved to be very popular, as it offered a significant value for patrons and families who spent the weekend at TRF’s more than 200 acres of camping facilities. And patrons enjoyed a number of new shows, like the Spice Boys, that played across dozens of stages.
This season’s two Deaf Awareness weekends were highly successful, thanks to TRF’s partners at ASL Faires TX. Several dozen volunteers were in attendance, and most shows featured American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters. TRF wants to give special thanks to both ASL Faires TX and Clan Eyeth, their partner and Deaf-run camping clan, for making the festival even more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
TRF also focused on the local community, as the organization engaged with a number of charitable efforts in the Houston area, including a food drive with the Galveston County Food Bank, Haak Wines, Visit Galveston and Schlitterbahn Galveston. TRF was also involved in blood drives with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and a backpack drive with Grimes County.
Looking forward to next year’s Golden Anniversary, Kolton Ammerman, Marketing Director at the Texas Renaissance Festival said:
“At TRF we take great pride in offering something for everyone. Next year’s 50th season will be a significant milestone for us as we look back on the history of the festival and the millions of positive memories created here. We are thrilled to take this opportunity celebrate with our dedicated patrons who have made this journey with us over the years, and we have some exciting surprises in store that we are eager to share with our community. Get ready for an unforgettable season filled with new adventures and cherished traditions,” Ammerman added.
About Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. For more information, visit www.texrenfest.com.
