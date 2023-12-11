Initial Streaming success of COWBOYS OF CANNABIS sparks production launch of sequel
Social media influencer, Thunder Walker, is one of the many interesting characters featured in "COWBOY CUP."
COWBOYS OF CANNABIS - an insider's look at the multi-billion dollar marijuana industry - has commenced sequel production, after the successful launch onto TUBI.
After the successful launch of "COWBOYS OF CANNABIS" onto TUBI last month, Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) and One Eleven Production, Inc. have commenced production of a sequel, "COWBOY CUP: The Return of the Cowboys of Cannabis."
— Eric Parkinson, HHSE C.E.O.
Under the guidance of show runner and director Chris Large, the new sequel will follow-up on the current successes and endeavors of the featured performers in the original documentary feature. Both films provide a behind-the-scenes look into the multi-billion-dollar Marijuana industry, and how the easy-access laws within the State of Oklahoma have enabled a wide variety of individuals and entrepreneurs to enter this marketplace. All other states that have laws allowing medical or recreational marijuana use, have extremely difficult or expensive procedures for obtaining a license or business certification. Accordingly, only major pharmaceutical companies or high-worth investors are reaping the benefits across the USA... except in Oklahoma.
The new sequel is expected to be completed in mid-January, for a target date of April 18, 2024 to launch onto TUBI. The initial feature program, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS can be viewed now on TUBI at the link below.
https://tubitv.com/movies/100011292/cowboys-of-cannabis
"They say that the secret to success is to figure out what's working and to do more of that," said Hannover House CEO, Eric Parkinson, who is also the Executive Producer of Cowboys of Cannabis. "Audiences are loving COWBOYS OF CANNABIS, so we are going to deliver them more. Chris Large has found a subject matter that resonates worldwide, and we're happy to be involved with him and his team in making this a recurring series for streaming services."
Hannover House was established in 1993 and has operated continuously for over thirty years in the publishing and entertainment industries. The company has recently modified its business plan to be more directly involved with the creation of original programming... not only as a means to obtain shows that the market will accept, but also to build long-term asset and library value. Hannover House has just completed the production of a major family appeal motion picture, "WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse" - and has been active with the production of "The Last Days of Belle Starr" and "Indian Territory" features... both now filming.
For more information, contact: ERIC PARKINSON, Eric@HannoverHouse.com / 818-481-5277
