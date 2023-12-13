SCCG Management Announces Sponsorship Partnership with Connectika for Payment Solutions in Brazil

SCCG Partners with Connectika for Payment Solutions in Brazil

SCCG Management is excited to announce a new sponsorship partnership with Connectika, an innovator in the field of iGaming payment solutions in Brazil.

Our partnership with Connectika is a landmark moment in our Brazilian expansion. Connectika's proficiency in integrating essential local payment methods aligns perfectly with our vision.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management, a global leader in iGaming and sports betting advisory, is excited to announce a new sponsorship partnership with Connectika, an innovator in the field of payment solutions in Brazil. This partnership represents a significant step forward in SCCG's expanding presence in the Brazilian market, complementing existing relationships with partners such as Versus FC and Abdala Advogados.

Connectika's collaboration with Bexs Bank (Ebury Bank Brazil) positions it as a key facilitator for international companies entering Brazil's financial sector, especially within the regulated realms of sports betting and iGaming. Their team's experience with leading financial institutions offers essential insights into the complexities of Brazil's regulatory environment. This partnership enables cross-border entities to access personalized Non-Resident Bank accounts, while using their own local PIX Key, which significantly reducing operational expenses and fiscal impacts on Net Gaming Revenue. For Tier A operators, Connectika provides a unique offering, tailoring financial solutions that streamline market penetration and cater to the specific demands of industry leaders.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, commented, "Our partnership with Connectika is a landmark moment in our Brazilian expansion. Connectika's proficiency in integrating essential local payment methods and facilitating strategic partnerships aligns perfectly with our vision. We are excited to leverage our extensive client partner ecosystem to support business development and distribution for Connectika in this vibrant market."

Saar Alfia, Founder and Managing Director of Connectika stated: “The evolving Brazilian market has brought Connectika and our local financial partners to conceive solutions outside the box while maintaining regulation, innovation, creativity, and uniqueness that enable international companies to remain global while enjoying local considerations in Brazil. We are excited about the new partnership with SCCG Management, and we look forward to proceeding with the transformative impact it will have on the industry."

The collaboration with Connectika is set to enhance SCCG's ability to navigate the complexities of the Brazilian financial environment, especially in integrating local payment methods like PIX and Boleto. Connectika's approach aligns with the preferences of Brazilian consumers, ensuring seamless market entry and compliance for SCCG's clients.

As SCCG continues to grow its footprint in Brazil, this partnership with Connectika is poised to create new opportunities and foster significant growth in the region. Both entities are committed to leveraging their collective expertise to benefit clients and pave the way for future successes in the Brazilian market.

ABOUT CONNECTIKA

Connectika Brazil stands as a leading connector and advisor for select FX Banks and Fintechs, carving a niche within Brazil's financial ecosystem. In alliance with the Bexs Group, Connectika has crafted a specialized payment product that caters to the burgeoning needs of Brazil's soon-to-be regulated betting sector, set to become LATAM's largest. The strategic partnership with Bexs Bank (Ebury Bank Brazil) highlights Connectika's expertise in managing global risk and adhering to local gambling laws, enabling a seamless market entry for iGaming and sports betting operations. This collaboration facilitates cross-border entities to hold local Non-Resident Bank accounts with unique PIX Numbers, significantly cutting operational costs with fixed PIX fees and reduced financial burdens on Net Gaming Revenue with low FX spread and mostly waived IOF XB Bourdain, thus offering an optimized financial strategy in Brazil's dynamic market.

https://connectika.com.br/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

