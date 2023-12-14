Xvoucher and Alchemy Solutions Partner to Expand Global Learning Opportunities
Xvoucher is committed to delivering quality, curated digital learning materials through our enterprise SaaS platform”HENDERSON, NV - NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to elevate professional learning opportunities, Xvoucher, a leading enterprise SaaS platform, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Alchemy Solutions. This collaboration aims to broaden the array and depth of courses available on Xvoucher marketplaces, meeting the dynamic needs of professionals across industries.
"Xvoucher is committed to delivering quality, curated digital learning materials through our enterprise SaaS platform," said Kevin Brice, CEO of Xvoucher. "Our partnership with Alchemy Solutions is a testament to our dedication to providing professionals worldwide with access to the courses most needed to develop the skills and knowledge required to excel in today's rapidly evolving business landscape."
"I am thrilled about the collaboration with Xvoucher, as it perfectly aligns with our mission to empower professionals with the latest skills and knowledge," said Jaya Ahuja, CEO of Alchemy Solutions. "This partnership allows us to reach a broader audience, providing even more professionals with the tools they need to succeed."
The following Virtual Instructor-Led Courses are being offered through this partnership:
• Architecting on AWS
• Advanced Architecting on AWS
• Developing on AWS
• DevOps on AWS
This partnership represents a significant leap forward in providing professionals with access to high-quality, industry-relevant courses and their corresponding certification exams.
About Xvoucher:
Xvoucher is a leading enterprise SaaS platform that facilitates global sales, streamlined distribution, and efficient management of digital products to support organizational tax compliance. With a proven history in professional learning, government licensure, and credentialing, Xvoucher is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of professionals worldwide.
About Alchemy Solutions:
Alchemy Solutions is a globally focused IT company with strong capabilities in Training and HR Consultancy. With a focus on industries such as Banking and Finance, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media, Power, and Logistics, Alchemy Solutions is dedicated to delivering high-quality training to drive individual and organizational success.
