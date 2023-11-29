Xvoucher Unveils the Latest Version of Learning Credits, Revolutionizing Training and Learning Flexibility
Xvoucher remains vigilant in our mission to help evolve the learning industry”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xvoucher today announced the launch of the newest version of Xvoucher Learning Credits, an innovative and flexible solution designed to streamline the procurement and management of training, learning materials, and exams. Learning Credits empower administrators and learners to efficiently navigate the global learning landscape, making learning more accessible and tailored to individual needs.
“Xvoucher remains vigilant in our mission to evolve the learning industry,” said Kevin Brice, CEO at Xvoucher. “Our dedication to streamlining learning workflows ensures that education and training can be accessible and customized to fit the needs of enterprises and learners.”
With the ability to pre-purchase Learning Credits that can be later redeemed for a diverse range of learning resources, organizations can now optimize their learning strategies without the hassle of multiple transactions or complicated procurement processes.
This new version of Learning Credits offers the following key features:
Organizations can allocate credits that can be redeemed for a variety of courses, learning materials, and exams, either in bulk or individually, fostering a culture of personalized learning within the organization. Moreover, organizations can monitor the learning progress of their teams or customers, ensuring seamless development and growth within their respective communities.
Xvoucher's Learning Credits reduce the need to pay in local currencies, offer a centralized purchasing solution for decentralized teams, and include full-service financial management for invoicing & payments.
Xvoucher offers two distinct pathways for accessing Learning Credits, catering to both training providers and customers. Training providers can leverage Xvoucher's services to build a customized eCommerce marketplace, enabling them to curate a specific list of products. Customers have the option to purchase credits directly and utilize them across an array of products available on Xvoucher's Learning Marketplace.
About Xvoucher
Xvoucher's enterprise SaaS platform enables global sales, streamlined distribution, and efficient management of digital products to support organizational tax compliance. Xvoucher has a proven history in professional learning, government licensure, and credentialing.
