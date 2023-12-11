Bob Zeidman Releases “Election Hacks,” A First-Hand Account of His Investigation into 2020 Election Fraud Claims
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Zeidman, the software engineer who became famous for debunking election fraud “proof” of pillow salesman Mike Lindell, just published his first-hand account of the story, entitled Election Hacks. Lindell, the MyPillow magnate, has been publicly declaring he has proof of voting machine tampering that threw the 2020 election from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Zeidman, who invented the field of software forensics, was invited by Lindell in 2021 to examine and verify the alleged proof. What he found was bogus data and manipulated results. This is the story of Zeidman’s successful $5 million lawsuit against Lindell and his uncovering of a scandal leading to some of the top political leaders and advisors in America. See Zeidman v. Lindell Mgmt., 23-cv-1433 (JRT/DJF), (D. Minn. Jun. 22, 2023) (“23-cv-1433 (JRT/DJF) 23-cv-1759 (JRT/DJF)”).
Election Hacks is not just an important book about the cries of a stolen 2020 presidential election, it is also a warning for the 2024 election and all future elections. It is a personal story of a man who found the truth and pursued it against the odds. It’s a technological mystery, a courtroom drama, and a character study of fanatics and their enablers. It’s about human nature and how people can so easily be led astray. And it’s about standing up for the truth, even when that truth may turn out to belie your beliefs and alienate your friends.
About the Author:
Bob Zeidman is the creator of the field of software forensics and the founder of several successful high-tech Silicon Valley firms including Zeidman Consulting and Software Analysis and Forensic Engineering. His latest venture is Good Beat Poker, a new way to play and watch poker online. He is the author of textbooks on engineering and intellectual property as well as screenplays and novels. Bob holds 29 patents and earned two bachelor's degrees, in physics and electrical engineering, from Cornell University and a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. His previous novel was the award-winning political allegory Animal Lab, a modern sequel to George Orwell’s classic Animal Farm.
Bob Zeidman
Zeidman Consulting
+1 650-741-5809
