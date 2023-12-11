2023 L.A. Spirits Awards Glen Breton Rare Best In Show North American Single Malt Whisky
The L.A. Spirits Awards has awarded Best North American Single Malt Whisky to Glen Breton Rare 19 Year.CAPE BRETON, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 L.A. Spirits Awards Glen Breton Rare Best In Show North American Single Malt Whisky
Glen Breton Rare, the celebrated Canadian distillery nestled in the captivating Cape Breton Highlands of Nova Scotia, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of winning the prestigious Best In Show award in the North American Single Malt Whisky category at the 2023 L.A. Spirits Awards.
The L.A. Spirits Awards, renowned for its discerning recognition of excellence in the spirits industry, has bestowed this coveted honour upon Glen Breton Rare for its exceptional 19 Year Old Single Malt Whisky. This accolade serves as a resounding testament to the distillery's unwavering commitment to quality, masterful craftsmanship, and the timeless art of whisky-making.
Glen Breton Rare's unwavering pursuit of excellence finds its deepest roots in its rich heritage and the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia, Canada. Drawing inspiration from the time-honoured traditions of Scottish whisky-making, the distillery proudly employs authentic Scottish stills from Scotland, dedicating itself wholeheartedly to the cherished craft's traditions. This unique fusion seamlessly marries Old World charm with New World innovation, firmly establishing Glenora Distillery as a shining beacon of whisky craftsmanship in North America.
The Best In Show award at the L.A. Spirits Awards stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire Glen Breton Rare team, including the instrumental role played by Master Distiller Daniel MacLean, whose expertise and passion have been instrumental in upholding the brand's legacy.
"We are profoundly honoured to receive the Best In Show award for North American Single Malt Whisky at the L.A. Spirits Awards," stated Lauchie MacLean, President at Glenora Distillery. "This recognition reaffirms our steadfast commitment to crafting exceptional whiskies that resonate with both connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike. We eagerly anticipate sharing this remarkable achievement with our community, with full confidence that it will further enhance our brand's illustrious legacy and deeply resonate with whisky aficionados."
With this prestigious accolade in hand, Glen Breton Rare is strategically positioned to leverage it in upcoming marketing initiatives, cementing its reputation as a preeminent distillery in the North American Single Malt Whisky category.
For additional information about Glen Breton Rare and its award-winning 19 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, please visit www.glenoradistillery.com
About Glen Breton Rare
Glenora Distillery is a distinguished Canadian distillery nestled in the Highlands of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Committed to the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and heritage, Glen Breton Rare expertly bridges the venerable whisky-making traditions of Scotland with the vibrant spirit of Nova Scotia. The distillery is renowned for its exceptional Single Malt Whiskies, including the acclaimed 19 Year Old Single Malt Whisky.
About Glen Breton Rare 19 Year Single Malt Whisky
Embark on a sensory journey with Glen Breton Rare 19-Year-Old, a distinguished single malt whisky that encapsulates the essence of craftsmanship and tradition. As part of our exclusive range, this whisky stands out with its maturity and depth, having been aged for 19 years in hand-picked American oak casks. These casks impart a rich complexity and an unparalleled smoothness to the spirit.
A Nose that Invites and Intrigues:
The first encounter with Glen Breton Rare is a bouquet of aromatic indulgence. It greets you with a harmonious blend of orange zest, pine freshness, and the sweetness of honey. Complementing these are notes of oil and brine, intertwined with a subtle hint of smoke - a nod to the traditional methods of whisky-making.
Palate: A Rich Tapestry of Flavors:
As you savour Glen Breton Rare, your palate is enveloped in a warm richness. The robust flavours of pepper and cedar wood meld beautifully with the refreshing zest of lemon. Undertones of hazelnut and maple add a layer of complexity, making every sip a discovery of new tastes.
Finish: Smooth, Long, and Memorable:
The finish of Glen Breton Rare is as impressive as its beginning. It leaves a long, smooth impression, inviting you to ponder the intricate blend of flavours that have just graced your palate.
Awards and Recognition:
Glen Breton19 Rare Single Malt Whisky is a celebrated masterpiece. It has been honoured as the Best North American Single Malt Whisky at the LA Spirits Awards and has earned a Bronze Medal at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition. These accolades are a testament to its superb flavour profile and exceptional quality.
Enjoyment:
To fully appreciate the exquisite character of Glen Breton Rare, we recommend enjoying it neat. This allows the complex interplay of flavours and aromas to shine through, offering a truly authentic and luxurious whisky experience.
Whether you're a whisky connoisseur or a newcomer to the world of single malts, Glen Breton Rare 19-Year-Old is a bottle that deserves a place in your collection. It's not just a drink; it's an experience to be cherished.
