Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,434 in the last 365 days.

TDOT Recognizes Ms. Landa Harris, Weakley County Litter Grant Coordinator

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Keep Tennessee Beautiful are jointly hosting a recognition luncheon in honor of Ms. Landa Harris of the Weakley County Highway Department on Monday, December 11th. Ms. Harris serves as the Weakley County Litter Grant Coordinator and has been in that role since the TDOT Litter Grant program began in 1983. Ms. Harris is the only local Litter Grant Coordinator in Tennessee to serve in such a role for all 40 years of the program.

“Ms. Harris’ service stands out,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Her talents and actions to beautify Weakley County have inspired others and resulted in a cleaner, greener community. TDOT is proud of her commitment to the Litter Grant program and to making Weakley County a better place.” 

A brief media availability will occur from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., and a general event itinerary is as follows:

              Location                                          Weakley County Highway Department

                                                                        608 County Maintenance Road

                                                                        Dresden, TN 38225

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.              Recognition Luncheon

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.                Media Availability

TDOT Event Contact                      Mike McClanahan

Manager, TDOT Highway Beautification Office

(615) 806-2489 - work cell

TDOT’s Litter Grant program was established in 1983 through funding by Tennessee’s Soft Drink and Malt Beverage industries. The program provides funding to all 95 county governments for local litter pickup operations and public education campaigns. Examples of how funding is used include litter and tarp law enforcement, cleanup and recycling events, litter prevention education campaigns, and collaborations with the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign. 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the TDOT Litter Grant program. More information about the TDOT Litter Grant program can be found at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/LitterGrant

You just read:

TDOT Recognizes Ms. Landa Harris, Weakley County Litter Grant Coordinator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more