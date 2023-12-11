TDOT Recognizes Ms. Landa Harris, Weakley County Litter Grant Coordinator

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Keep Tennessee Beautiful are jointly hosting a recognition luncheon in honor of Ms. Landa Harris of the Weakley County Highway Department on Monday, December 11th. Ms. Harris serves as the Weakley County Litter Grant Coordinator and has been in that role since the TDOT Litter Grant program began in 1983. Ms. Harris is the only local Litter Grant Coordinator in Tennessee to serve in such a role for all 40 years of the program.

“Ms. Harris’ service stands out,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Her talents and actions to beautify Weakley County have inspired others and resulted in a cleaner, greener community. TDOT is proud of her commitment to the Litter Grant program and to making Weakley County a better place.”

A brief media availability will occur from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., and a general event itinerary is as follows:

Location Weakley County Highway Department

608 County Maintenance Road

Dresden, TN 38225

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Recognition Luncheon

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Media Availability

TDOT Event Contact Mike McClanahan

Manager, TDOT Highway Beautification Office

(615) 806-2489 - work cell

TDOT’s Litter Grant program was established in 1983 through funding by Tennessee’s Soft Drink and Malt Beverage industries. The program provides funding to all 95 county governments for local litter pickup operations and public education campaigns. Examples of how funding is used include litter and tarp law enforcement, cleanup and recycling events, litter prevention education campaigns, and collaborations with the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign. 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the TDOT Litter Grant program. More information about the TDOT Litter Grant program can be found at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/LitterGrant.