Dr. Kevin Borchard Performs His One Thousandth Mako SmartRobotics™ Surgery

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics - Meeker, CO

This innovative technology by Stryker Orthopaedics allows for greater surgical precision and outcomes that exceed industry standards.

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine (CAO) is proud to announce that our surgeon, Dr. Kevin Borchard, has recently performed his one thousandth surgical procedure using the Mako SmartRobotics™ surgery system by Stryker Orthopaedics. Dr. Borchard uses the Mako SmartRobotics™ system for total knee replacement procedures. He completed his one thousandth Mako surgery just three years after Colorado Advanced Orthopedics opened.

The Mako SmartRobotics™ system uses 3D CT-based modeling software to provide a clearer picture of a patient’s anatomy, enabling surgeons to create a truly customized surgical plan. This planning allows surgeons to cut away the damaged structures more precisely while leaving the healthy bone, muscles and tissue intact. The end result is an enhanced surgical outcome that reduces the risk of complications and facilitates a faster recovery.

“I am utilizing the same surgical technique that I learned during my fellowship in Boston at the New England Baptist Hospital. During my fellowship, I did over 900 complex joint replacement surgeries working with some of the top surgeons in my field,” Dr. Borchard said. “With the Mako SmartRobotics™ Arm, I have an incredibly powerful tool that complements those techniques perfectly. The difference has been remarkable. I see less bleeding during surgery, less swelling after surgery, and much faster recoveries.”

Using the Mako SmartRobotics™ system, Dr. Borchard has been consistently achieving excellent patient outcomes with a low rate of complications. According to patient data from Stryker’s extensive database, which includes over 1 million patient records and 105 million actionable data points from 180 facilities nationwide, Dr. Borchard’s patient outcomes exceed industry standards in a variety of metrics.

Dr. Borchard’s patients have a 10.19% shorter hospital stay than Stryker’s national average. In addition, only 0.43% of Dr. Borchard’s patients were readmitted to the hospital 30 days after surgery, and only 0.87% of patients were readmitted 90 days after surgery. These results are significantly lower than Stryker’s national average for these benchmarks, which include a 1.46% readmission rate after 30 days and a 2.30% readmission rate after 90 days.

Dr. Borchard’s patients also rank in the 90th percentile for distance walked on the day of surgery before discharge, with an average of 406 feet. The Stryker national average for this benchmark is 129 feet. Most importantly, Dr. Borchard maintains zero orthopedic surgical site infections 90 days post-surgery.

These superior patient outcomes using the Mako SmartRobotics™ system have been a true game changer for individuals in need of knee replacement surgery along the Western Slope of Colorado, and they have been a primary driving force behind the increasing number of out-of-town patients visiting Colorado Advanced Orthopedics for knee replacement over the last few years.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency, and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

Website: https://www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com

