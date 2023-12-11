Ulan Nutritional Systems Issues Call to Arms for Holistic Doctors to Help Patients with Long COVID Symptoms
This call to arms is an urgent plea for holistic doctors and practitioners to combat the underlying causes of Long COVID with natural and holistic solutions,
Our practitioners are reporting that upwards of 50 percent of patients have post-pandemic factors that are affecting their health.”CLEARWATER, FL, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a rallying cry to confront the pervasive threat of Long COVID, Ulan Nutritional Systems’ (UNS) CEO, Daniele G. Lattanzi, has issued a call to arms for all holistic doctors and practitioners.
— Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of UNS.
The emphasis of this call to arms is on promoting natural and holistic solutions, including Nutrition Response Testing® and personalized nutrition plans, to alleviate the post-pandemic health problems.
With the recent unveiling of the common 6th Stressor, Post-Pandemic Factors, and accompanying training and test kit, UNS is equipped to tackle this health crisis head-on. UNS is committed to helping holistic practitioners add these tools to their practice so they can help patients fortify their immune systems against this persistent health threat.
“Long COVID's debilitating symptoms require a comprehensive and natural approach to healing,” said Lattanzi. “Our practitioners are reporting that upwards of 50 percent of patients have post-pandemic factors that are affecting their health.”
The UNS vision of changing the health paradigm becomes more attainable with a large army of fully trained Nutrition Response Testing practitioners, graduated to the Advanced Clinical Training Level. Currently boasting nearly 800 fully trained Advanced Clinical practitioners worldwide, the immediate goal is to reach 1,000 Graduated Advanced Clinical Training practitioners by the end of 2025. To incentivize enrollment, UNS offers a special award to practitioners who respond by March 31, 2024, including a 25 percent discount on the Advance Clinical Training Program for qualified enrollees. For mre information call 727 441 7101.
Despite the millions of dollars being spent on scientific and medical research into Long COVID there is currently no solution offered by the medical field. There are however, several studies looking into the Food as Medicine approach and a clinical trial is underway at Keck Medicine at USC investigating the link between nutrition and Long COVID.
The battle against Long COVID and post-pandemic factors necessitates a holistic, multidisciplinary, and patient-centered approach. UNS, with its commitment to natural and holistic healing, calls upon holistic doctors and practitioners to join the fight, guiding individuals toward recovery and a healthier future.
About UNS
Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. trains holistic practitioners in Nutrition Response Testing (N.R.T.) and practice management. N.R.T is the culmination of decades of work by Freddie Ulan, DC, CCN. Designed originally for chiropractors, it works equally well in conjunction with any valid healing methodology and is in use by thousands of holistically oriented practitioners across the country. https://www.unsinc.info
