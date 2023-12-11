Submit Release
Bushey Rd Swanton has been re-opened

Bushey Rd is now back open.

 

From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, December 11, 2023 7:37 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Bushey Rd Swanton closed due to TTU jackknifed

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Bushey Rd in Swanton at the intersection of VT Route 7 will be closed due to a TTU jackknifed. The wrecker is on scene and working on pulling it back onto the roadway. 

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111 opt 3

 

 

 

 

