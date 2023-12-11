Bushey Rd Swanton has been re-opened

Bushey Rd is now back open.

Bushey Rd in Swanton at the intersection of VT Route 7 will be closed due to a TTU jackknifed. The wrecker is on scene and working on pulling it back onto the roadway.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

